DENVER (KDVR) — It’s starting to look like winter on top of some Colorado peaks. Monday morning, snow coated the mountaintops in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Longs Peak, which sits at 14,259 feet, recorded snow just before 7 a.m. Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer said this was the peak’s first snow of the season.

The first snow of the season has fallen on Longs Peak on Sept. 11, 2023. (National Park Service)

As of early Monday morning, temperatures on the peak reached 38 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Be sure to check the weather forecast before you hike this fall; Longs Peak isn’t the only snow-covered mountain.

Snow covered another 14er on Monday morning. The Pikes Peak summit was a white-out with the temperature just above 40 degrees.

Snow on Pikes Peak (Photo credits: Colorado Springs Pikes Peak summit webcam)

Winter weather has also arrived at the Alpine Visitor Center in RMNP where Mount Chapin, Fall River Canyon, Old Fall River Road, and part of Trail Ridge appear to be covered in snow.

The National Park Service published a photo from a live camera at 7:08 a.m. Monday of the snowcapped mountains.

Rocky Mountains with snowcapped mountains. (Photo credit: NPS)

The National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted that the snow level looked to be a little below 11,000 feet.

The road to get to the Alpine Visitor Center, Trail Ridge Road, was temporarily closed on Monday at Rainbow Curve due to snow and ice on the road, according to NPS. Old Fall River Road is also closed due to conditions.

While September felt like summer with multiple days in the 90s, it’s starting to get cold. Longs Peak is a challenging 14er to climb even in the best conditions, according to NPS.

Tomer is forecasting additional snow accumulation on peaks above 14,000 feet for the next five afternoons. So, be sure to pack correctly for hikes and check the weather before you go.