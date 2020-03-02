Live Now
Overnight snow to start Colorado Springs’s snowiest month

Weather

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live traffic and weather updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — March is Colorado Springs’s snowiest month of the year on average, and the first Monday of this month is off to a snowy start. Here’s what you need to know before you head out the door.

Road conditions

CDOT reports snow, slush, and some icy spots on highways in the Pikes Peak region and up to Denver. Roads within the city of Colorado Springs are also slushy and snow-packed. Thick fog is affecting visibility in some areas. Conditions should improve as the sun comes up, but allow extra time for the commute.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

School delays

Most area schools and military bases are on a delayed start Monday morning. Tap here for a full list of delays.

Accident alert

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash where all drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information; and there are no fatalities or injuries, no suspected DUI, and no damage to public property (such as a street sign or utility pole), you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

Forecast

Snow continues into early Monday morning before tapering off. Winter advisories expire at 7 a.m., with most activity expected to clear out by then. Plan on adding some extra time to the morning drive, but widespread and severe issues, especially farther south, are not expected. We’ll feel a big difference on Monday with much colder temps taking hold of the region. Highs fall to the 30s and 40s.

>> Full forecast from FOX21 Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister.

Snow totals

