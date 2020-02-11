Live Now
Out the door: Tuesday morning

Weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The morning commute will range from slick to snow-packed depending on how much snow your area saw. Most of Colorado Springs is between half inch and an inch and a half of new snow. Many of the main roads are pretty decent, but there are pockets of ice, especially on side streets.

The south end of the metro area (Fountain, Security-Widefield) is uncharacteristically worse this morning than the north end. Near 2″ of snow in some areas, the roads are particularly icy. Commuters between Colorado Springs and Pueblo should expect icy spots on the interstate too.

A live look at the Pueblo Riverwalk:

Most of Pueblo has between 2″ and 3″ of snow as the day begins. Icy and snowpacked roads are to be expected in and around Pueblo.

Highway 50 toward Pueblo West, Penrose and Cañon City is icy and snowpacked, as is I25 to the south of Pueblo.

It’s still snowing over the higher terrain southwest of Pueblo this morning. We’ve already received a report of a foot of snow in San Isabel in the Wet Mountains and some areas are still seeing snow at 1″ to 2″ per hour.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash where all drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information; and there are no fatalities or injuries, no suspected DUI, and no damage to public property (such as a street sign or utility pole), you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

School delays

Many area school districts are on a delayed start Tuesday. Tap here for a full list of delays.

