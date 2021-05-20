Out of the drought in latest update

The United States Department of Agriculture released a new drought monitor Thursday, May 20 and some areas of southern Colorado no longer have any sort of moisture deficit.

From just to the southwest of Pueblo into the Wet Mountains the USDA says that rain and snow over the last several months means the ground, plants, trees and agricultural indicators show the drought has been eradicated. Additional improvement has been measure across other areas too, with only eastern El Paso County, Kiowa County and the Raton Mesa as being listed in the moderate drought category east of the mountains. western Fremont County and Chaffee County are also in a moderate drought – the lowest drought category on the USDA’s scale. While many areas are listed as “abnormally dry” and technically not in a drought – improvement has continued in the latest update.

The slider above allow you to compare the May 4 drought monitor to the one released May 20. The improvement over eastern Colorado has been stark. More improvement is expected too – the drought monitor released this week does NOT contain impacts from our moisture earlier this week. This recent round of water won’t be reflected in the drought monitor until May 27 but a number of spots in southeast Colorado are likely to be out of drought conditions at that point. We’ll keep you updated.