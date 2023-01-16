(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The next storm system aiming for Colorado, is set to bring better snow chances and travel impacts this week.

As this system gets closer, wind and snow will start to pick up over the mountains Monday afternoon and begin to intensify into Tuesday evening. Snow will become heavy at times causing drops in visibility.

MOUNTAIN TRAVEL:

If you are traveling west on Monday through the next few days- make sure to check travel conditions before you go and be prepared for winter travel. Snowfall will be the heaviest over the San Juans, but we will have possible travel impacts over all of our mountain passes until Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisories and a Winter Storm Warning have been issued 5 PM Monday through Wednesday morning.

Mountain passes and ski areas could pick up an additional 5-16” of snow through Wednesday night.

FRONT RANGE IMPACTS:

Snow will continue over the mountains through Tuesday, but shower chances across the eastern plains and Front Range will increase through Tuesday afternoon.

Across the plains, our earliest round of showers will be mainly rain/wintry mix until we see the transition to snow through the evening on Tuesday.

Visibility will drop quickly on Tuesday night as snow spreads east across southern Colorado. Snow showers will become more steady and roads will start to worsen through the night.

As of Monday models have been pulling the track of the storm more to the north, meaning impacts are looking less likely from southern El Paso county towards the southeastern portion of the plains.

To the north, especially for Wednesday morning’s commute, higher impacts will be possible, especially traveling over the Palmer Divide, central plains, and I-70 east of Denver.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued Tuesday afternoon-Wednesday evening across portions of El Paso county and northeast plains. Up to 10” of snow will be possible, especially to the north and east of Denver. Be prepared and check your flight status if you have travel plans to the Denver International Airport.

The Wednesday morning commute looks like it will be the toughest during this time frame. Most of the region wakes up to a few or several inches of snow. In addition to snow-covered roads, snow will be ongoing with low visibility and even blowing snow possible during the morning.

Scattered showers will continue through most of the day, before slowing tapering down Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

A LOOK AHEAD:

Past our mid-week system, we’ll start to dry out with more sun on Thursday. However, our next storm system will be on the way for Friday. This looks to have fewer impacts along the Front Range, but we could pick up another round of heavy mountain snow. Past Friday, we’ll watch for another round of snow by the end of the weekend into next week along with colder temperatures.

During this active week make sure to stay with the FOX21 Storm Team on-air and on our weather app (Download it on Apple or Google Play) as we continue to bring you updates.