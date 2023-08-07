(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo has released a public information statement on the funnel cloud that sparked a tornado warning in northern El Paso County on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The NWS posted the statement on Monday, Aug. 7, and said the funnel cloud was determined to be just that: a funnel cloud, which never touched down.

NWS said it worked with the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management and analyzed reports from local spotters, and through that research, determined that the funnel cloud spotted by multiple people on Saturday never touched down, nor did it cause any damage or debris.

Courtesy of Kevin Colacchio

Courtesy of Gary Lamontagne

Courtesy of Vanessa Ribeiro-Lawton

NWS said if its office receives updated information to confirm that the funnel cloud did touch down, it will make a new report.