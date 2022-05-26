Rain and melted snow along the Front Range from late Thursday, May 19 through Tuesday, May 24 was significant across a good portion of southern Colorado.

The Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that a widespread area in the foothills and eastern mountains, shaded in yellow above, received more than two inches of liquid.

The United States Department of Agriculture drought monitor released early Thursday, May 26 shows improvement in these areas compared to the drought monitor released the previous week.

While we certainly celebrate this – the long term outlook for the summer shows Colorado more likely than not to be drier and warmer than average – meaning that long term drought impacts and fire weather concerns are likely to continue.