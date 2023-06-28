(Colorado Springs) — Temperatures on Tuesday soared into the lower 90s and triple digits for some in Southern Colorado. Pueblo recorded 100 degrees for afternoon highs, putting the city within just six degrees of breaking a record.

The high temperature in Colorado Springs was 91 degrees which was eight degrees away from breaking the record. Both cities were well above average for this time of year.

With that being said, it’s interesting to note that the whole month of June has largely been below average when it comes to temperatures. 25 of the last 27 days have been at or below average for this time of year for Colorado Springs.

For Pueblo, the numbers aren’t all that much different. 24 of the last 27 days have also been at or below average.

When comparing these numbers to where we should be for this time of year it’s a bit more apparent that June has been rather cool so far. Only recently have temperatures started to warm up to near normal or above.

Looking ahead into our extended forecast, it looks like our temperatures might dip back more into the ‘below average’ range with cooler air and storm chances moving back in.