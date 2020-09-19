National Hurricane Center dips into Greek alphabet for the second time in history

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been so active that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has run though the list of names for the year and have now dipped into the Greek alphabet. This doesn’t happen often, in fact it’s only happened once before. In 2005, a very active and devastating year that brought us Katrina, the NHC named storms through Zeta.



A list of the 2020 Atlantic storm names and the Greek alphabet

As of Sept. 18, 2020 we have two Greek named storms in the Atlantic, Alpha and Beta. Alpha made landfall over Portugal earlier in the day while Beta sits over the Gulf of Mexico.



Current Atlantic named storms as of Sept. 18, 2020 during the hour of 7:00 PM

There is the potential for more named Atlantic storms this season as the tropics remain active. The NHC currently tracking a disturbance moving off the west coast of Africa and some potential redevelopment of the remnants of Paulette.