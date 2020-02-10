More snow on the way Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sunday’s snow will produce a few slick spots for the higher terrain in southern Colorado as Monday gets underway, but we are getting a break from snow through the morning commute. There are some areas of low clouds and fog over western and northern El Paso County.

Clouds will thicken over the area through the day as another cold front drops in from the north during the morning and a couple storms approach from the west. The combination will get snow developing over the mountains in the afternoon. Highs will mainly be in the 30s today with a few 40s over the eastern plains.

Snow will spread over parts of the eastern plains during the evening where up to three inches may fall in spots by early Tuesday. Areas in the mountains southwest of Pueblo will see snow become heavy at times overnight. Travel will become challenging over the Wet and Sangre de Cristo mountains with brief whiteouts under heavier bursts. Everyone else getting snow will see road conditions deteriorate during the evening. Lows will be mainly in the teens.

