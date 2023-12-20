Thursday, December 21st. will mark the start of winter with the start of the Winter Solstice. The Winter Solstice will start for Colorado at 8:27 p.m. and marks when half of the Earth is titled the farthest away from the sun. It usually happens on December 21st or 22nd at the exact same time around the world.

On this day, less sunlight reaches Earth in the Northern Hemisphere which means it is the day of the year with the least amount of daylight. That also means the Solstice is the shortest day of the year. For those of you who do not like the sun going down early, there is some good news. Following the Winter Solstice, we start to gain 1 minute of daylight each day until the Summer Solstice, which occurs on June 20th.

There is a myth that the Winter Solstice is the coldest day of the year. However, our coldest days of the year typically happen about a month or two later. You can see from our average high-temperature chart below that we typically see our lowest temperatures during the months of January and February.

Did you know you can see the solstice? If you stand outside at noon and look at your shadow. It will be the longest shadow you cast the entire year. Also, the sun will also be so low on the horizon that it appears to rise and set in the same place. In fact, the word solstice comes from the Latin word for “sun stands still.”