Monsoon offers much needed rain to S Colorado

Drought has been a big issue for S Colorado this summer. The last few weeks have brought in faily consistent thunderstorm chances most days and have already gone a long way to bring us some relief. Take a look at the slideshow below to see how the drought has improved from late June to the latest drought monitor update on July 23.

Drought has significantly lessened for S Colorado but there is still a long ways to go with most of the SE Plains still under Extreme drought and Pueblo still experiencing Severe drought conditions.

The monsoon will pick up over the next week and bring even more drought relief to some of the areas that need it the most. Not only will we see a classic monsoon set up but tropical moisture from TD 8, currently over the gulf, will also feed into S Colorado as it moves into Mexico early next week.

And it doesn’t end there! The weather is working for us to bring the best chances for a widespread, multi-day rain event we’ve seen in quite some time. A couple of cold fronts will move through, the first arriving late Sunday, and cool our temperatures. They will also help spark up widespread rain chances starting Sunday evening …. the moisture feed from the S will keep our rain chances high and heavy through Tuesday.

Keep in mind, this is just a model forecast, but a promising one! The potential is there and likely for rain totals over 2″, maybe even an isolated 3″, from Saturday to Tuesday night.

Rain in this amount will be great for our drought but will also bring concerns for flooding to most areas, highest for our burn scars.