While Wednesday starts quiet with sunshine. . .clouds will increase and showers will move in from the north during the day with the most widespread rain and snow overnight into early Thursday. The storm isn’t as cold as the one we had last week.

While you’ll notice the 30-35 degree temperature drop, areas that see snow stick will mainly be above 6,000′. While there may be some light accumulation in near downtown Colorado Springs, especially on the grass and trees, Pueblo may only see a rain/snow mix or a brief change over to snow early Thursday morning.

Teller County, the Rampart Range and the Palmer Divide surrounding Colorado Springs will get more snow than in the heart of the city. The Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristo range should get the bulk of the snow south of highway 50.

Because the storm is warmer than the last one, elevation will also play a role on travel impacts. For the Wednesday evening commute, visibility with big flakes and wet roads should be the main impacts.

Expect a better chance of ice on the roads early Thursday the higher you are….with mainly slush likely between 7,500-6,500′ with areas below that mainly seeing wet roads. Conditions will improve through the day.