A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for late Tuesday through Wednesday as a significant winter storm eyes southern Colorado. A Watch is issued when the storm is still more than 24 hours out and there are still details to iron out. I would expect an upgrade to different warnings and advisories by Monday evening.



Regardless, impacts continue to become more clear regarding the incoming storm and Wednesday will be a challenging to dangerous day of travel across southern Colorado, depending where you are.

Wind will increase during the day on Wednesday and in addition to the intensity of the snowfall causing visibility issues, blowing and drifting snow will become an issue over the plains through the day on Wednesday. Whiteouts will be possible and blowing snow will produce drifts several feet high in areas of high wind or heavy snow.

Snow will move in from the west Tuesday afternoon and gradually progress east into early Wednesday morning when moderate to heavy snow will be falling during the morning commute along the Front Range and heart of the viewing area. With time during the day on Wednesday the heaviest snow will shift east over the plains south of highway 50. Wednesday night snow will decrease from west to east and end by sunrise Thursday morning.

Use the slideshow below to investigate the current probability, or likelihood, of different snow amounts for Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Woodland Park, and Cañon City to get an idea of boom/bust potential from what I’m forecasting above.