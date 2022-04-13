LAS ANIMAS, Colo. — A fire burning near the Arkansas River Bottom, just northeast of Las Animas, is estimated to be about 3,000 acres in size as of Wednesday morning.

According to information shared by the Pueblo Interagency Dispatch Center, this fire was human-caused, though further details have not yet been provided.

FOX21 crews on scene are seeing several burned homes and downed powerlines. They’re also reporting seeing smoke along the Arkansas River.

A previous evacuation order has been lifted.

Anyone needing a safe place to stay can go to the Las Animas Community Center at 1214 Ambassador Thompson Boulevard in Las Animas.