Large hail, tornadoes possible Friday in southern Colorado

An overnight cold front will drop temperatures over the plains about 10 degrees today. Some spots will still end up in the mid 90s, but it’s better than the 105 degree readings of Thursday! The rest of the morning will be quiet over the mountains and plains with plenty of sunshine.

Increased moisture behind the front and a weather system crossing the state in the afternoon will fire up storms over the mountains between 1 and 3pm. Storms will spread over the I-25 corridor between 2PM and 6PM, and over the plains into the evening wrapping up after 10PM as the move into Kansas.

Several computer models this morning are picking up on one or two supercell thunderstorms moving over the Palmer Divide this afternoon. Storms moving more SE than E will be the strongest storms. They’ll be capable of some 2″ diameter hail and maybe even a tornado. Northern and eastern El Paso county should be on extra alert for any storms coming out of Jefferson or Douglas County moving to the southeast.

As the storms transition into a line or cluster over the plains in the evening, damaging wind gusts to 70mph will become the dominant severe weather threat. After storms move into Kansas the remainder of the night will feature decreasing clouds with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s. A few of the high mountain areas will drop into the 30s as drier air starts to work in from the west.