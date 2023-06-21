(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Severe weather is moving through Southern Colorado on Wednesday, June 21.

According to FOX21 Storm Team Meteorologist Robert Hahn, the storm has the potential to be a dangerous event with flash flooding, high winds, and very large, destructive hail possible in Colorado Springs. The FOX21 Storm Team said that all hazards will be possible Wednesday evening.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said just before 4 p.m. that its crews were on the scene of multiple water rescues near Lexington Drive and East Woodmen Road. “Storm water is moving quickly and causing issues for drivers. Please be advised of emergency vehicles in the area and do NOT drive through standing water,” warned CSFD.

El Paso County and Fountain Creek are currently under a Flood Watch through 3 a.m. Thursday, June 22.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon at 1:24 p.m. that it had received “information from the National Weather Service and Pikes Peak Region Office of Emergency Management of a potentially dangerous storm that will likely impact the city later [Wednesday] evening and into early [Thursday] morning.”

