(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Just last month, Colorado Springs broke several records for precipitation. June was the wettest month the city has ever seen and has already surpassed its yearly average for rainfall.

Therefore, it may come as little surprise to you that we are expecting rain once again. Unfortunately, this time around it looks like it may impact holiday festivities too.

Climatological data has been collected for the Springs since 1948, giving us nearly 75 years worth of statistics to work with. So far, the numbers don’t lie – historically it rains more often than it doesn’t on the 4th of July.

With the math being calculated out, it has rained on the holiday more than 58% of the time. As far as temperatures go, we won’t be anywhere near the warmest or the coldest. In fact, we’ll be exactly where we should be: highs in the middle to upper 80s.

The average high for the 4th sits right at 86 degrees and Colorado Springs is expected to be only a touch warmer. However, an incoming cold front will bring some more active weather to the region for the afternoon and evening.

Here’s a glance at what one model is thinking for the 9:30 p.m. time frame:

Storm-cast seems to be pretty confident that we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms develop off of the Palmer Divide by the late afternoon on Tuesday. Beyond that, another wave of energy could stir up some more showers and thunderstorms for much of the front range by the evening hours.

Unfortunately, it looks like a pretty active Tuesday can be expected so be sure to have some options in place!