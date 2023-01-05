(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As the first month of the year begins, you may be wondering what kind of weather to expect. While January can bring a variety of weather conditions to the area, there are a few things that are typical for this time of year.

January on Average

As you are likely aware, Colorado Springs and the Front Range are known for their dry and sunny climate. However, the city does experience some colder temperatures and snowfall during the winter months.

In January, our average high temperature is around 45°F, with the average low temperature hovering around 20° degrees. While these temperatures may seem chilly, they are actually fairly mild compared to other parts of the country.

In terms of moisture, January is one of the driest months of the year in Colorado Springs. On average, we only receive about an inch of precipitation during the month, and most of this comes in the form of light snow. While it’s not uncommon to see a few inches of snow in a single day, the city is generally spared from heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions until we get closer to spring.

Overall, our weather in Colorado Springs in January can be described as cold and dry, with plenty of sunshine and clear skies. While it may not be the warmest month of the year, those living in the city can still enjoy a range of outdoor activities, such as hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing. Just be sure to dress in layers and pack plenty of warm clothing to stay comfortable in the colder temperatures.

Expectations for 2023

Things are changing out in the Pacific Ocean currently with respect to the surface water temp near the equator, and we are starting to leave behind the La Niña (colder than average water temps) we’ve had for the last three winters. That may be more beneficial to us in the spring and summer than it will this month.

Here’s what the Climate Prediction Center thinks is likely across Colorado and the country compared to the average for January 2023.