(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — April brought a rollercoaster of temperatures to Colorado but in southern Colorado, we picked up a lot of warmth and for some spots a lot of moisture. But looking ahead to May, it may be a milder month and closer to what we ‘normally’ see.

In April, we had more days warmer than average in Colorado Springs with many days above the average 61-degree high. Our days with moisture were right around normal with 1.45” of precipitation picked up. But Colorado Springs did better with snowfall with 6.7” of snow received.

In Pueblo, it was also a warmer month with more highs above 72 degrees. Although warm, the month did bring a lot of moisture, especially on April 25, with nearly 1.5” of precipitation picked up on just one day.

As we look ahead to May, typically in Colorado Springs the average high temperature is 70 degrees and the average low is 44 degrees.

In Pueblo, we begin to warm up more by the end of the month, but typically the average high temperature during the month is right around 77 degrees with an average low of 46 degrees.

In May, we rely on spring storms to help deliver moisture to Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but as for any snow, our chances become much lighter. Yes, we can’t rule out one or two more big snow events, but typically Colorado Springs and Pueblo receive less than 0.6” of snow for the entire month.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center outlooks for May have all of Colorado as normal for temperature and precipitation.

