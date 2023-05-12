(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A high-impact late spring storm produced heavy rain and snow over southern Colorado this week, and in Colorado Springs produced more rain in a day than we’ve seen in eight years. The Colorado Springs Airport measured 3.18″ on Thursday, May 11, the wettest day since June 15, 2015, when 3.15″ fell. The total from Wednesday through early Friday at the airport was 3.79″, nearly a quarter of the water the Colorado Springs expects annually.

Over the mountains above 7,800 what started as rain on Wednesday changed over to snow by early Thursday morning. While the mountains southwest of Pueblo had reports ranging from 3-7″ it was the slopes of Pikes Peak that bore the brunt of it.

Location Snow Amount Divide 18″ Woodland Park 17″ 9,200′ near Rampart Reservoir 16″

The heavy, wet snow had some parts of Teller County without power for more than 24 hours. “Most of Divide and Florissant is without power,” said Mandy Campbell in Divide. “Almost 24 hours without so far. No water, no heat, no electricity!…Fun times! NOT!

Danika Blessman reported early Friday with the photo to the left, “Another 6 inches for us overnight…. 16 inches here at 9200’ 😳”

Some areas over the Palmer Divide had more than 40 straight hours of rain. From water rescues to multiple reports of flash flooding, the welcome moisture did come with a few headaches. Thankfully there are no reports of serious injuries due to the rain.

Sinnes Road in Security had a foot of water standing on Thursday, May 11, 2023 after heavy early morning rain. Matt Meister, FOX21.

The Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow (CoCoRaHS) Network is a unique, non-profit, community-based network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and map precipitation (rain, hail, and snow). By using low-cost measurement tools, stressing training and education, and utilizing an interactive website, the group’s aim is to provide the highest quality data for natural resources, education, and research applications. Each morning at 7 a.m. local time, members of CoCoRaHS around southern Colorado upload their reports. We make these reports available each day in our weather section.

Here’s a look at the storm total liquid reports throughout the entirety of the storm from Wednesday morning May 10, 2023, to Friday morning May 12, 2023 (reported in inches).

Location 7am May 11 to 7am May 12 Storm Total Palmer Lake 4.00 6.39 North Monument 3.95 5.96 Black Forest 3.23 4.72 Gleneagle 3.07 4.79 Falcon 2.84 4.15 Briargate 3.12 4.47 Rockrimmon 2.68 4.70 Old North End 2.00 3.80 Manitou Springs 1.59 3.86 Memorial Park 1.94 3.68 Cimarron Hills 2.98 4.03 Broadmoor 1.87 3.68 Security 1.95 2.95 Pueblo West .78 1.98 Central Pueblo .73 1.78 Belmont .57 1.27