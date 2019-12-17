It reached -44° Tuesday morning in central Colorado

DENVER — Cold air in the mountain valleys of central Colorado dropped the temperature to -44°F Tuesday morning.
That frigid temperature was recorded at Antero Reservoir, south of Fairplay in Park County, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Boulder.
It ranks as the lowest temperature of the morning in the contiguous United States, according to the NWS.
NWS Boulder shared a satellite image that illustrated the cold air over Colorado. It has a timestamp of 6:56 a.m. MT.
While not taking the coldest title, there were some other very low temperatures in Colorado Tuesday morning.
Near the eastern Larimer County community of Waverly, the NWS recorded -34°F. In Cowdery, near the Colorado-Wyoming border in Jackson County, the temperature dropped to -32°F.