It reached -44° Tuesday morning in central Colorado

Weather

by: Phil Rankin, KDVR

Posted: / Updated:
Infrared satellite imagery showing the cold air in the mountain valleys this morning. / Courtesy @NWSBoulder on Twitter

Infrared satellite imagery showing the cold air in the mountain valleys this morning. / Courtesy @NWSBoulder on Twitter

DENVER — Cold air in the mountain valleys of central Colorado dropped the temperature to -44°F Tuesday morning.

That frigid temperature was recorded at Antero Reservoir, south of Fairplay in Park County, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Boulder.

It ranks as the lowest temperature of the morning in the contiguous United States, according to the NWS.

NWS Boulder shared a satellite image that illustrated the cold air over Colorado. It has a timestamp of 6:56 a.m. MT.

While not taking the coldest title, there were some other very low temperatures in Colorado Tuesday morning.

Near the eastern Larimer County community of Waverly, the NWS recorded -34°F. In Cowdery, near the Colorado-Wyoming border in Jackson County, the temperature dropped to -32°F.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local