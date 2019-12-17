It reached -44° Tuesday morning in central Colorado

Infrared satellite imagery showing the cold air in the mountain valleys this morning. / Courtesy @NWSBoulder on Twitter

DENVER — Cold air in the mountain valleys of central Colorado dropped the temperature to -44°F Tuesday morning.

That frigid temperature was recorded at Antero Reservoir, south of Fairplay in Park County, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Boulder.

It ranks as the lowest temperature of the morning in the contiguous United States, according to the NWS.

NWS Boulder shared a satellite image that illustrated the cold air over Colorado. It has a timestamp of 6:56 a.m. MT.

Infrared satellite imagery showing the cold air in the mountain valleys this morning. #cowx



The coldest locations were



-44°F Antero Reservoir

-34°F 1W Waverly

-32°F Cowdery pic.twitter.com/JtFM6im5Z8 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 17, 2019

While not taking the coldest title, there were some other very low temperatures in Colorado Tuesday morning.

Near the eastern Larimer County community of Waverly, the NWS recorded -34°F. In Cowdery, near the Colorado-Wyoming border in Jackson County, the temperature dropped to -32°F.