(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Fall appears to have officially arrived in the region with a particularly strong cold front that moved through Sunday afternoon. Cooler air has settled in, and it may have you thinking about the weather changes that typically come this time of year.

Certainly, that doesn’t mean snow though, right? Well, historically speaking it’s not completely out of the question. Here’s a look at some of the earliest and latest days that Colorado Springs has seen at least 0.1 inch of snow.

Use the slider to see some of the earlier dates vs. the later dates

Notably, the earliest date the Springs has seen snowfall (in the last 25 years) was Sept. 8, 2021. One of the latest dates was Dec. 31, 021 – just a couple of years ago!

Switching gears just slightly, it’s also worth talking about some of the dates in which the area starts to see temperatures at or below freezing. Southern Colorado isn’t necessarily expected to see these temperatures just yet but the chill in the air today might have you thinking otherwise.

Use the slider to see some of the earlier dates vs. the later dates

Sept. 8, 2015, was one of the earliest dates the Springs has seen freezing temperatures and one of the latest dates was Oct. 26, 2010. The range of dates for freezing temperatures over the last 25 years appears to be much tighter than the snowfall range. September to October is generally where we can expect to start and see some 30s in the forecast.

A bit further South, Pueblo has some very similar stats to work with. You’ll notice some pretty good consistencies – climatologically – with the Springs and Pueblo when it comes to dates.

Use the slider to see some of the earlier dates vs. the later dates

The range for the first snowfall in the Pueblo area (over the last 25 years) is roughly early September to mid-December; nearly four full months. Pueblo’s unique location and proximity to the Rockies play a big role in the wide variability of first snowfall – as does the Springs.

Use the slider to see some of the earlier dates vs. the later dates

The range for the first appearance of freezing temperatures is quite close to what the Springs experience too. Pueblo can expect some of the first lower 30s to pop up anytime between early September and late October.

If you just can’t wait any longer to see the snow though, head up to Pikes Peak where the first snow has just fallen for the season!