(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — It’s been really wet over the last month in Southern Colorado – specifically since May 10.

Below is a list of reports across the area from CoCoRaHS – the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network. This is a unique, non-profit, community-based network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and map precipitation (rain, hail, and snow).

These committed weather-watchers report each morning at 7 a.m., and we make them available for you under our weather tab.

EL PASO COUNTY

PUEBLO COUNTY

OTHER PARTS OF THE REGION