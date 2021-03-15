How did the weekend storm affect Colorado’s drought and snowpack?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — While the weekend blizzard conditions were a nightmare for drivers and residents, this snow had a very high water content and brought some much-needed moisture to drought-ridden Colorado.

Below is a list of how much water fell as a combination of melted snow and rain reports through the weekend in southern Colorado. Reports are a combination of National Weather Service, CoCoRahs Observers, and viewer reports to FOX21 News.

2.07″ – Black Forest

1.69″ – Woodland Park

1.61″ – Austin Bluffs

1.61″ – Lamar

1.54″ – Eads

1.50″ – Two Buttes

1.49″ – Rockrimmon

1.35″ – Monument

1.34″ – Briargate

1.30″ – Florissant

1.19″ – Springfield

.95″ – Broadmoor

.92″ – Platte & Powers

.86″ – Manitou Springs

.85″ – Downtown Colorado Springs

.83″ – Rye

.82″ – Pueblo West

.76″ – Cripple Creek

.75″ – Falcon

.75″ – Pueblo

.70″ – Westcliffe

.58″ – Walsenburg

.70″ – Trinidad

With the exception of a small part of the San Luis Valley near Monte Vista, nearly the entire state of Colorado remains in a drought (98.57%). On the Western Slope, 15.89% of the state remains in the highest category of drought.

We expect to see some improvement in this over the eastern half of the state over the next couple of weeks.

The weekend storm improved snowpack levels from between 3% and 7% across the major river basins in the state. The Arkansas River basin and the South Platte River basin saw the biggest boosts, which makes sense given this is where the heaviest snow fell with the storm.

Statewide, Colorado is at 91% of average for the winter season. We could use even more.