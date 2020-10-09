Highest level of drought spreads across Colorado

The latest drought monitor shows some very big changes from last week, particularly where Exceptional Drought is concerned. Exceptional Drought, the highest category on the Drought Monitor, has jumped to over 16% this week up from just over 2.5% last week. The biggest increase was over the Western Slopes.

On the east side of the Rockies the biggest increase was seen over the E Plains where Extreme Drought has spread to the north. All of Colorado continues to be covered by one of the “dry” categories on the Drought Monitor, a streak that has continued since early August.

Little in the way of relief is expected in the short term forecast or long term outlook. With La Niña conditions in place, and likely to stay through the winter, the forecast will remain warmer and drier than average over the next several months.

The recent dry streak has played a big role in the jump in our drought monitor categories. It’s been over two weeks since we’ve seen rain or snow in the Springs and Pueblo and since August first only a handful of days have brought meaningful moisture, .10″ or more, to the cities.