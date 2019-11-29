High winds, heavy mountain snow for Thanksgiving weekend

FRIDAY: Heavy snow continues for the SW mountains… Travel isn’t advised in this area through the day as snow will remain very heavy, at times falling at rates of 2″ to 3″ per hour through the day. We’ll get noticeably windy and warmer locally with a few showers moving off the mountains from the late morning into the mid afternoon from west to east across the plains. Highs reach into the 40s and 50s with a few 30s in our local mountains. While the heaviest snow in our mountains locally will be over the Sangre de Cristos, a spot or two in Teller County could see some light accumulation under the heaviest showers.

Wind will be a big issue in the area over the next 36 hours. During the day Friday, the strongest gusts will be south of highway 50 where a HIGH WIND WARNING is up through the middle of the morning until 5pm. Gusts could approach 60mph in the southern San Luis Valley and along the Raton Mesa. Late tonight into Saturday morning wind will become quite strong in the Pikes Peak Region over and downstream of the Rampart Range, with some gusts near 75 mph possible. Strong wind will spread across the eastern plains during the day Saturday.

TONIGHT: The heaviest snow will shift from the SW mountains of Colorado to the central and northern mountains as the main storm circulation jumps across the state into the northern plains. As that happens, the large scale wind flow will shift from the SW to the NW. This will create strong downslope wind from Cañon City northward. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Snow continues for the central and northern mountains Saturday and locally we’ll be left with colder weekend conditions and wind spreading out onto the plains. Keep in mind, travel may still be difficult through some mountain passes.

We’ll stay chilly in the 30s and 40s on Sunday, but the wind will be lighter. We’ll gradually warm and be dry to start next week. The next chance for rain and snow arrives Thursday.

