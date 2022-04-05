DENVER (KDVR) — It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. The Pinpoint Weather Team says strong wind gusts and high fire danger are possible Tuesday.

High wind warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday

Here’s a look at some of the highest wind gusts reported as of 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

Berthoud Pass: 91 mph

Boulder: 76 mph

Buckeye 68 mph

Cattle Creek: 49 mph

Coal Creek: 60 mph

Colorado Springs: 75 mph

Craig: 46 mph

Frisco: 103 mph

Golden: 49 mph

Gypsum: 45 mph

Manitou Springs: 76 mph

Meeker: 55 mph

Pikes Peak: 60 mph

Pinecliffe: 76 mph

Poncha Pass: 79 mph

Swissvale: 64 mph

Woodland Park: 52 mph

