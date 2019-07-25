Heavy rain, flooding possible Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Flooding near Austin Bluffs and Academy on Siferd Blvd. (pic: Matt Minnillo)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heavy rain and widespread storms are expected across Southern Colorado Thursday. Activity will increase along I-25 around 5 p.m., with bursts of heavy rain bringing the potential for city flooding.

Meanwhile, area burn scars see a risk as well. West of I-25, storms capable of producing heavy rain could continue past midnight. These late-night storms will be few and far between, with the best window for flooding rains coming to a close around 9 p.m.

Flash Flood Watches are in place through the remainder of the day for the area. The Hayden Pass, Junkins and Spring burn scars are at the highest risk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story