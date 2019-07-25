Heavy rain, flooding possible Thursday

Flooding near Austin Bluffs and Academy on Siferd Blvd. (pic: Matt Minnillo)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heavy rain and widespread storms are expected across Southern Colorado Thursday. Activity will increase along I-25 around 5 p.m., with bursts of heavy rain bringing the potential for city flooding.

Meanwhile, area burn scars see a risk as well. West of I-25, storms capable of producing heavy rain could continue past midnight. These late-night storms will be few and far between, with the best window for flooding rains coming to a close around 9 p.m.

Flash Flood Watches are in place through the remainder of the day for the area. The Hayden Pass, Junkins and Spring burn scars are at the highest risk.