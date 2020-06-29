Hazy day in Colorado Springs due to smoke from Arizona fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wildfires burning in Arizona are bringing smoky haze into Colorado Springs to start the week.

We've got quite a bit of smoky haze out there this morning. Our air is coming from Arizona where some large fires are burning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/iatQB7EZ4d — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) June 29, 2020

You'll likely encounter some smoky haze from the wildfires to our southwest this morning, especially along and west of the I-25 corridor. On the bright side, the smoke sure made for a vibrant sunrise here in Pueblo this morning! #cowx pic.twitter.com/xqkv2f7SaS — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 29, 2020

The smoke and haze is expected to stick around southern Colorado through Monday. We’re hopeful that wind increasing in the afternoon helps the visibility a little bit. Keep your fingers crossed.





Sustained wind between 10 and 20 m.p.h will gusts to around 35 at times in the afternoon, maybe higher over mountain peaks. The wind and low humidity will make conditions ripe for the rapid growth and spread of fire, especially where fuels are dry. Red Flag Warnings have been posted for the areas most likely to see more than three hours of gusts at 30 m.p.h. or more.

A live look at the haze over downtown Colorado Springs:

Several hundred thousand acres are burning in several different fires across Arizona. Wind out of the southwest is blowing smoke from the fires right into southern Colorado.

There are no active fires reported in southeastern Colorado.

Much of Colorado, including El Paso and Pueblo counties, is under a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday due to gusty winds, warm temperatures, and low relative humidity.

Residents are reminded to only call 911 if you see a smoke plume or flames. Do not call 911 to report the haze.