Hazy day in Colorado Springs due to smoke from Arizona fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wildfires burning in Arizona are bringing smoky haze into Colorado Springs to start the week.
The smoke and haze is expected to stick around southern Colorado through Monday. We’re hopeful that wind increasing in the afternoon helps the visibility a little bit. Keep your fingers crossed.
A live look at the haze over downtown Colorado Springs:
Several hundred thousand acres are burning in several different fires across Arizona. Wind out of the southwest is blowing smoke from the fires right into southern Colorado.
There are no active fires reported in southeastern Colorado.
Much of Colorado, including El Paso and Pueblo counties, is under a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday due to gusty winds, warm temperatures, and low relative humidity.
Residents are reminded to only call 911 if you see a smoke plume or flames. Do not call 911 to report the haze.