Smoky haze over the weekend continues as the week begins thanks to a pretty stagnant weather pattern over the Centennial State. A cold front late last week brought smoke south from Canada along the Front Range, prompting the issuance of air quality alerts over the weekend.

Monday morning June 22, 2023 at 7 a.m. looking west over Prospect Lake in Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, CO. Smoke from western Canada wildfires obscures the view of Pikes Peak.

“As of Monday morning, smoke concentrations are generally light to moderate,” read a statement released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment early Monday morning. “For Monday, unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in northern and eastern parts of Colorado.”

A slight change in the weather pattern should improve the smoke and haze beginning Monday night into Tuesday.