Hail, wind and tornado threat in S Colorado Friday

Strong storms will move through S Colorado Friday afternoon and evening. As of 3:30 PM they have already passed through the Pikes Peak Region with the severe risk now diminished there. However, the S I-25 Corridor and SE Plains see the threat continue into the evening.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Pueblo County and all areas to the S and E.

The highest risk area today will be E of I-25 and into the SE Plains where we saw more sunshine to start. That will provide warmer temperatures and fuel for strong storms. However, the S I-25 Corridor may see some rotation with storms that develop there and although the risk is low, an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

