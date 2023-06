(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran captured images of hail in downtown Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

The images show the streets coated with hail on South Cascade and West Vermijo Avenues.

Only a few cars can be seen driving through the tough weather conditions.