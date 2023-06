(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Storms continue to bring hail, heavy rain, and lighting across Southern Colorado, including outside the FOX21 News studio in southeast Colorado Springs off Platte and Wooten Roads, which saw marble-size hail fall in the afternoon of Monday, June 12.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Marble-size hail coated the parking lot outside FOX21 within 10 minutes of the storm moving through.

If you have photos or videos of the storm in your area, please send them to news@fox21news.com.