(SOUTHERN COLORADO) – We’re jumping out of a cooler-than-normal January with above-average snowfall for some. As we start the new month, what can we expect from the weather?

FEBRUARY TEMPERATURES

Typically, in February, the average high in Colorado Springs starts to warm by the end of the month. Highs usually start off in the mid-40s before warming to the low-50s by the end of the February.

Around Pueblo, the average high is usually in the upper 40s to start the month and warms to the mid-50s by the end.

However this year, February 2022 may bring slightly cooler temperatures.

Each month NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) releases forecasted outlooks. These typically complement the short range weather forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

The CPC shows the probabilities of temperature, precipitation and sea surface temperatures (SSTs) deviation from normal for the next month to three-month periods. These outlooks are issued from two weeks to 13 months in advance, for the lower 48 states and Hawaii and other Pacific Islands.

The outlooks usually give a broad view of how warm/cold and how wet/dry an area in the U.S. will be for an extended period.

As we look at their outlook for February, you can see Colorado falls in the “below average” category for temperatures. Meaning throughout the month, models and weather patterns are showing a likelihood of cooler-than-normal temperatures.

Now this can change, and yes Colorado could have several days above average, below and some close to average. But the outlook does help give us a broad idea of what we may see.

FEBRUARY MOISTURE

As for moisture, Colorado Springs averages 0.32 inches of precipitation and for snowfall, 4.6 inches are usually picked up in February.

In Pueblo, February is usually a good month for moisture with an average of 0.32 inches of precipitation and 4.7 inches of snow picked up on average.

To compare this to what CPC outlooks say, Colorado falls right in the middle of above and below chances. This means Colorado Springs and Pueblo have equal chances for above, below and near normal moisture.

