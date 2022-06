SOUTHERN COLORADO – The Fox21 Storm team is tracking severe weather throughout Southern Colorado.

Kristin Sokolowski shot this video of grape-sized hail falling outside a house in Falcon.

Meanwhile, Dee in Peyton sent us this photo of hail compared for size with a dollar coin.



Further east by Las Animas in Bent County Alex Wesbrock captured this looming storm cloud.

If you have any you want to share email them to News@FOX21news.com. We might end up using them online or on air.

Curtis and Judge Orr Roads in Peyton