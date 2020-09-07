From heat to snow and cold

The unofficial end to summer perfectly coincides with our weather. Labor Dy brought highs back to the 90s for most of S Colorado with cold not far off. A strong cold front and storm will drop in late Monday night bringing with it strong winds, our first freeze freeze for many and SNOW!

Cold air on the way

Some rain and snow will begin for parts of S Colorado late Monday night into the predawn hours Tuesday, but the wind will be the biggest issue during the overnight hours. Gusts could reach up to 65 MPH as our front drops through. High Wind Warnings have been issued for the region.

Secure loose, light items like patio furniture, trampolines and trash cans! The strongest iwnds come to an end by mid-morning Tuesday but as the snow begins to spread S this could bring big travel impacts to the Palmer Divide and N for early morning commuters. The falling snow and high winds could drop visibility significantly depending on how well the tail end of the strong winds line up with the start of the snow.





The rain and snow will spread S through the day with the highest elevations seeing the change over first… as the cold sinks S in the afternoon areas S of HWY-50 and lower lying areas will see snow begin to fall. One big challenge in this forecast is the warm temperatures we’ve seen recently. This will cause some initial snowfall to melt so nailing down exact totals is tricky… we’ll see the most accumulation once the coldest air drops S and that won’t happen right away. The target time for that is in the afternoon. Even so, the initial cold blast from the front will be enough to keep the high temps for most at or around midnight… so our highs will occur early in the day and could be record setting!

With a forecast high of 39 for the Springs and 47 in Pueblo, these would be on track to break the records for the COLDEST HIGH temperature for that day!

Our snow continues Tuesday night but the winds will not be as strong… light snow and not much additional accumulations continues into Wednesday. Here is a look at how much we could see:

The snow may be tapering off Wednesday but the chill stays! Late Tuesday into Wednesday many see their first freeze! Prepare by draining exposed lines and pipes and remember to shut your windows if you’ve been leaving them open with the recent warmth!