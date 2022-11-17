A strong cold front moving through southern Colorado is bringing in the coldest air of the season. A reinforcing shot of even colder air will move through tonight. Temperatures will plummet to single digits and teens overnight. Even though winds will be light, wind chills will make it feel even colder with wind chill temperatures near zero in many spots Friday morning.

This evening, light snow will sag south out of Denver into the Pikes Peak Region – favoring Monument Hill, Black Forest and I-25 through the gap. Heaviest snow falls late Thursday and through the overnight hours. Many areas will see light amounts of snow with northern El Paso County possibly seeing 1-3 inches of snow.

In addition to the snow, some fog may develop over parts of the area, particularly in the Pikes Peak region, and this may add to some slick roadways across that area. With some travel impacts likely across northern El Paso County overnight and into Friday morning, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Friday.

Friday will be a very cold day with snow ending and clouds decreasing. Look for highs to only reach the teens and 20s across Southern Colorado. Clearing Friday night means a really cold start to the weekend, before a warming trend begins Saturday and into the first part of next week. We’ll thaw out over the weekend, with sun and highs boosting back closer to seasonal levels by Monday.