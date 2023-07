(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Another round of storms and hail moved through Colorado Springs Friday, July 7.

Video showed hail as big as golf balls coming down across the city including at the FOX21 News station.

One viewer sent in a video near Patt Jewett Golf Course in northeast Colorado Springs that showed hail between the size of a quarter and ping pong. Hail also fell in Teller County pummeling downtown Cripple Creek.