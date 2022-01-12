Friday: colder, windy, snow for some

You know nice weather can’t last forever in January. A cold from moving south across the region early on Friday will bring an end to our pleasant streak of weather this week.

Highs in the 40s and 50s will occur early, likely between 8 and 10 a.m., as a cold front moves in from the north. Wind picks up with the front and strengthens behind it with gusts between 30 and 55 m.p.h. east of the mountains, strongest over the Palmer Divide and the far eastern plains.







Snow showers will develop too, mainly in terrain favored areas over the Palmer Divide, eastern mountains, and higher terrain south of Pueblo over the Raton Mesa. The north wind sinks between north Colorado Springs and Pueblo, so showers are less likely in these areas and over the eastern plains.







For the areas that get snow, wind may cause some reduced visibility and there may be some accumulation on roads too as the favored areas could have a few inches by late Friday evening. Snow will decrease very quickly early Saturday.