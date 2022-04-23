COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend is bringing some relief to the Front Range with cooler temperatures and a chance of moisture after numerous days of wind and high fire danger.

Saturday will come along with more wind in the morning but cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs drop into the 60s for most. Nearly 20° cooler than Friday. Wind speeds will also be less than what we recorded on Friday, however, we do have the chance of picking up gusts near 45-50 MPH.

Stronger wind, low humidity and our continued dry conditions have prompted Red Weather Warnings across most of Southern Colorado. This marks our 19th day straight of at least one Red Flag Warning issued across the viewing area.

Make sure to be fire aware and not do any activity that could spark a fire. So far, this is the driest start to an April we have seen on record. So please be careful.

With the passing of another cold front, we will have the chance of picking up rain and snow showers across the I-25 corridor into the eastern Plains on Sunday.

Shower activity starts over the mountains early Sunday before activity shifts east around noon. Sunday evening into Monday will be the best chance for heavier rain and snow showers.

As snow levels drop, there is a chance for snow around Colorado Springs but most accumulations will be slush. Best accumulations will be in the mountains where some could pick up 2-5”.

Heaviest rain and snow showers will be Sunday evening.

Snow accumulation from Saturday evening into Monday morning

Any moisture is much needed as fire danger will still be an issue after this weekend. But, this will help a little leading into the workweek.

Fire danger will be reduced Sunday and Monday before it increases for the rest of the workweek.

Models for the workweek show more windy and dry days ahead before there is a small chnace for moisture next weekend but it is looking drier.

Stay with the FOX21 Storm Team for the latest updates.