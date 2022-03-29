COLORADO SPRINGS — A spring storm will bring some rain to the lower elevations and snow, some of it heavy, to the higher elevations. Thunder and lightning are also possible, and was observed Tuesday, in some of the rain and snow showers.

Teller county and the Pikes Peak area will see up to 8 inches of snow with the highest totals in the highest elevations. The Sangre de Cristo mountains may see up to 10 inches of snow and some of the San Juan mountains may see a foot or more of snow.

Travel will be quite difficult in these areas due to heavy snow and strong winds gusting over 40 m.p.h. at times. Because of these conditions, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued where travel will be most difficult.

Over northern El Paso county and up over the Palmer Divide, snow may accumulate 1 to 4 inches with some locally higher amounts. Road temperatures are quite warm, but snow will likely fall heavily enough at times for some snow or slush accumulation which will cause slippery road conditions.

Some of the rain in the plains may mix with and change to snow overnight. However, accumulations are expected to be light with minimal impacts to road surfaces.