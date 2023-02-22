(SPONSORED) — Storm Squatch is partnering with Phil Long Ford in Motor City for Maverick Cares – each quarter, a non-profit organization that contributes to the community will be highlighted, and viewers are encouraged to donate.

The Special Forces Foundation supports U.S. Army special forces (Green Berets) and their families – doing everything they can to ensure a stable home life, transitioning out of the military, and keeping them involved in the community. It provides resiliency programs for the spouses and children of the Green Berets.

“That we’re just trying to figure out everything that we can do to either one, get these guys back in the fight or two help them transition out of the military and to get them to a point where their life is better as a family,” said Paul Watson, Chief of Staff, Special Forces Foundation.

Through its website, Special Forces Foundation offers multiple different sponsorship packages and hold multiple in-person events throughout the year, including three golf events across the country.