The FOX21 Storm Team Storm Squatch is partnering with Phil Long Ford in Motor City for Maverick Cares. Each quarter, a nonprofit organization that contributes to the community will be highlighted, and viewers are encouraged to donate.

This time around, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is being highlighted, and all the amazing work it does for those serving our country. “Over 50% of our customers are military and we have to support our military,” said Mark Barton, General Manager and Partner at Phil Long Ford in Motor City.

FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister also spoke with Col. (Ret.) Robert McLaughlin, the Executive Director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, about the importance of the organization. “For me, it’s really about passion and the staff over there, which are mainly veterans and they are there to support the military community,” said Col. (Ret.) McLaughlin.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center “provides transition and employment assistance, behavioral health and wellness, supportive services, connection to community resources, and a safe event space for veterans, military members, and their families,” according to its website.

“[We have] over 100,000 veterans in this community and you know, over the last nine years, we’ve been here to provide direct services, supportive services, counseling, job placement and we just became the state veteran business outreach center, which is fantastic for us to be statewide to help veteran-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Col. (Ret.) McLaughlin.

