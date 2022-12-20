(SPONSORED) — Storm Squatch is partnering with Phil Long Ford in Motor City for Maverick Cares – each quarter, a non-profit organization that contributes to the community will be highlighted, and viewers are encouraged to donate.

This quarter, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is being spotlighted, and Phil Long hopes to raise awareness and help support the work the Humane Society does for homeless animals and pets in need.

Matt Meister spoke with Managing Partner of Phil Long Ford Mark Barton and Cody Costra with HSPPR at the brand-new expanded veterinary clinic and surgery center.