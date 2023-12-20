(SPONSORED) — The FOX21 Storm Squatch is partnering with Phil Long Ford of Motor City for Maverick Cares – each quarter, a nonprofit organization that contributes to the community will be highlighted, and viewers are encouraged to donate.

This quarter, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is being spotlighted, and Phil Long hopes to raise awareness and help support the work the Humane Society does for homeless animals and pets in need.

FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister spoke with General Manager and Partner of Phil Long Ford, Mark Barton, and Kelly Like, Vice President of Philanthropy of HSPPR, about all the good the nonprofit is doing in our community and how you can help out.