FOX21 Storm Team Forecast

TONIGHT: Spotty storms clear the I-25 Corridor around 6-7PM with a few storms in the Plains still by 9PM. Storms move east into Kansas over the plains. Any lingering storms elsewhere will die out after 10PM. Otherwise, expect just a few passing clouds overnight as lows fall into the 40s and 50s.



FRIDAY: Storms will be hit or miss along I-25 but a few of these could create some heavy downpours. A few storms may become severe mainly east of I-25 with hail and wind the main concerns. Flood Warnings become active for the Arkansas River at Cañon City and continue through the weekend as rain chances increase. Highs reach the 80s and 90s.

EXTENDED: Weekend storms will be widespread and the strongest will be capable of producing heavy rain. We’ll keep an eye on area burn scars. It’s possible that at some point we get a storm that becomes capable of producing hail near an inch too. While we can’t guarantee you’ll get one at your house each afternoon, you’ll want to plan for the possibility of storms even into early next week.

Those heading into the mountains will want to remain aware near creeks and streams as in addition to the rain from thunderstorms snow melt will rapidly continue so waters will be running high.