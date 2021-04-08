Today’s Southern Colorado weather forecast

Last Update: April 8th, 5:30 AM

THURSDAY: We’ll be about ten degrees above seasonal averages on Thursday ahead of another front early Friday morning. Enjoy highs back in the 60s and 70s! Plenty of morning sun makes way for increasing afternoon and evening clouds. We’ll be occasionally windy with gusts into the 20s and 30s today. RED FLAG WARNINGS are in place tomorrow as a result:

TONIGHT: Wind decreases during the evening with a clearing sky overnight. Lows will be mild ahead of an approaching cold front with mainly 30s across the region. There will be a few 20s in the mountains and a few 40s against the foothills.

FRIDAY: A strong front will knock high temperatures back about 15 degrees and a strong wind will help you notice the cooler air. A few morning showers cannot be ruled out, especially in the Pikes Peak Region, but it does not look like there will be much moisture coming with this front. Morning clouds clear in the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Highs bounce back up into the weekend with a return to the 60s and 70s. Saturday looks gorgeous and Sunday looks pretty good too. Clouds and breezes will increase Sunday afternoon and a rogue light shower is possible over or near the mountains late.

Another cold front into Monday will bring a cool down to the start of next work week. This opens the door for a weather change that will feature temperatures dropping each day into the middle of the week. A storm setting up to the west for a few days will also bring some moisture and lift over the cooler air with highs in the 30s and 40s by Wednesday. The pattern is often favorable for some rain and snow across the region, especially over and near the eastern mountains. Stay with us as we continue to monitor this storm.