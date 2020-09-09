Forecast: More cold, lingering snow Wednesday in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another round of snow is shifting east this morning. We’ll be chilly again and temperatures won’t move a ton today.

Highs will only warm into the 30s/40s for low elevations with low 30s across mountain valleys. Some lingering snow/rain showers will mainly be found over the mountains in the afternoon.

We've still got warnings and advisories this morning.Although the heaviest precip is done, we won't really shake the storm until we hit Friday. I've got that for you this morning on @FOX21News – @DeeCortezWX will show you why road conditions may change quickly this morning too. pic.twitter.com/u6l2CWnd5s — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) September 9, 2020

Tonight, scattered showers will move back in from the southwest overnight, especially south of Highway 50. The showers may fall in a mix of rain and snow over the plains and may put down an additional inch or two in spots over the mountains. It’ll be cold again with 20s and 30s.