COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Low clouds and fog have developed early Tuesday morning over the foothills west of Colorado Springs and the southern slopes of the Palmer Divide. Fog is thick in spots east of Colorado Springs, and visibility is around 200 yards in some areas.

Low clouds envelope Monument early Tuesday.

Low clouds push into the foothills of Teller County, up Ute Pass, west of Colorado Springs early Tuesday.

Fog and low clouds are expected to break up between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., as temperatures begin to rise.

>> Get the latest forecast from the FOX21 Storm Team.